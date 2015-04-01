Pique calm over Spain defeat to Netherlands

Del Bosque's men fell to a 2-0 defeat in Amsterdam, with goals from Stefan de Vrij and Davy Klaassen coming in the space of three first-half minutes as the Dutch once again proved difficult opponents for the former world champions.

Spain were humiliated 5-1 by Netherlands during last year's World Cup but Pique feels this week's defeat is nowhere near as concerning, with Del Bosque's men in the midst of change.

"We didn't have a bad game. We paid for two early errors," the Barcelona defender told reporters.

"I don't give any importance to this result. We've lost friendlies and ended up winning titles.

"The team's attitude is positive. We've been experimenting and have to keep improving."