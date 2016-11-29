Pique: Clasico crucial for Barca

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique admitted the upcoming El Clasico is more important for his team than Real Madrid.

Madrid are flying high atop LaLiga, six points clear of their rivals ahead of Saturday's encounter at Camp Nou.

The buffer makes the clash crucial for Barca, who have drawn back-to-back league games, according to Pique.

"It is more important for us than them," he said, via Mundo Deportivo.

"Because if they won, they would go nine points clear and it would be difficult."

Barca were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad on Sunday, needing a second-half goal from Lionel Messi to earn a point.

But Pique played down the significance of the result, saying: "Yesterday was not a great day.

"Things did not go quite right. It was a point that is now not so bad.

"After showering and reflecting, I think if we win on Saturday things will be different."