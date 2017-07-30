Pique: Does Neymar want more money or titles?

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said in-demand team-mate Neymar must decide whether he wants more money or to win titles amid strong links with Paris Saint-Germain.

Speculation is mounting that Neymar is set to join French giants PSG, who are reportedly ready to activate the Barca star's €222million release clause.

Barca players have been publicly trying to convince the 25-year-old Brazil international to stay at Camp Nou.

And Pique – the most vocal among the Barca squad – questioned whether Neymar wants a better bank balance or more medals.

"It depends on what [Neymar] wants, as he could be at any club in the world," Pique told ESPN.

"He can be in Paris, Barcelona, Chelsea or [Manchester] City.

"All the clubs will want him, so it's about your priorities.

"What do you want? Do you want more money or do you want to win titles?

"It's the same here in the US. There are players in the NBA who don't earn as much as they deserve in order to win titles. Sometimes you have to make decision in life that are based on your priorities."