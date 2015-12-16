Pique doesn't understand boo boys

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is unfazed being booed by fans, though he does not understand the reasoning behind the jeers.

Pique is Spain's public enemy number one this season following his rant at an assistant referee in the Supercopa de Espana in August.

The Spain international has been targeted by national team supporters as well as Real Madrid fans for most of the campaign and the whistles appear no closer to subsiding after posting a tweet making fun of the capital club's expulsion from the Copa del Rey.

Pique's actions on social media sparked a war of words with Spain team-mate and Madrid full-back Alvaro Arbeloa.

Pique was by El Pais asked about the ongoing taunts and the 28-year-old said: "It's a situation that I have to live with. I don't turn around much about it.

"The people hype it up because I am who I am, and it's become hip. But on most occasions I don't even realise it. Just a while ago, with the national team, I asked [Marc] Bartra at half-time 'Today they're booing me, no?' And he started to laugh because they were booing me a lot. But I am so focused in the game that I don't even realise."

Pique added: "One on side, 100 boo and it seems like they're booing everyone. And on the other side, I have no idea what reason they have. They make arguments that aren't true. 'Pique doesn't feel Spanish.' When have I ever said that? 'Pique went too far with Kevin Roldan' they say. But that's just Barca v Madrid and it has nothing to do with the national team.

"No argument makes sense to me. I am privileged and very happy to be a professional sportsperson, but should that make people so angry?"