Pique eager to lead Barca to more glory

The centre-back agreed his new contract last week and, after putting pen to paper on Monday, immediately set his sights on increasing his already-impressive haul of trophies after Barca ended the 2013-14 campaign empty handed.

Pique, 27, came through Barca's renowned youth system before moving to Manchester United in 2004.

He returned to Catalunya four years later, and has since won four La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues - as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012 with his country.

Pique is now set to stay at Camp Nou until he is at least 32 years old, and he expects new coach Luis Enrique to improve their fortunes next season.

"Knowing that I could live out my career here is a big boost for me," he told Barca's official website. "I hope we can enjoy as many successes as we have had already.

"I am very excited (about Luis Enrique). In his press conference he showed that he's very clear about his ideas.

"He knows this place well and I think he'll do a lot of good for us. I am really looking forward to working under him.

"Barcelona has to be at the top, winning titles and feeling important among the elite of European and world football.

"We have a team, and a coach, we have all the ingredients to get back where we belong."