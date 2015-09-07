Pique had permission for night out – Del Bosque

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque says Gerard Pique had permission for his night out on Saturday, which came hours after the defender was jeered by sections of supporters during the win over Slovakia.

Pique was subjected to taunts and jeers at the Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, after the defender's popularity took a hit due to a foul-mouthed rant at an assistant referee during the Supercopa de Espana in August.

The Barcelona centre-back earned a four-match ban for the tirade.

He was again in the headlines following a night out in nearby Gijon, although Del Bosque defended his player, stating he had permission to attend.

"Pique had permission to go out. I'm not bothered," he told Cadena COPE.

"[The taunts] do not benefit us."

Iker Casillas was preferred to David De Gea for Saturday's 2-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win, with the Manchester United goalkeeper having seen his proposed move to Real Madrid break down.

De Gea was dropped for his club prior to the international break amid the ongoing speculation over his future, but Del Bosque says he could feature in Tuesday's qualifier with Macedonia.

"De Gea is ready to play. I don't know if he will or not, but he's ready," the Spain boss added.

"We had a very tough opponent [on Saturday] but we had control of the game. We got three vital points.

"I want the team to work well."