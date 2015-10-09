Pique jeering uncomfortable - Cazorla

Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla finds the jeering of Gerard Pique "a little uncomfortable" after the defender was again targeted by his own fans in his team's win over Luxembourg.

Cazorla and Paco Alcacer fired braces to lead Spain to a 4-0 win in Group C on Friday as they sealed their place at Euro 2016.

But Pique was targeted once more, jeered and whistled at in Logrono during the big victory.

Cazorla, who scored late in the first half and again in the 85th minute, said he was hopeful the incidents would stop.

"It's a little uncomfortable, we do not look at it, we try to focus on the game," he said.

"Gerard has a very strong personality and hopefully there won't be a repeat."

Cazorla's goals came either side of Alcacer's second-half brace as Spain made it eight wins from nine qualifiers.

Like Cazorla, Alcacer backed Pique to bounce back from the jeering.

"The Pique situation is not nice," he said.

"Pique is strong and he tries to change the whistles with applause."