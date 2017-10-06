Pique named in Spain side for Albania clash

Gerard Pique has been named in the Spain side for their World Cup Qualifying clash against Albania at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez.

The Barcelona defender was whistled by Spanish fans during a training session on Monday, as political tensions in the country spilled over into sport.

Pique has been vocal in his support of a referendum on Catalonia's attempts to secede from Spain, prompting a backlash from those who fall on the other side of the argument.

The 30-year-old, who has won the World Cup and European Championship, even offered to retire from international duty if coach Julen Lopetegui considered his presence a "problem".