Pique 'ready' to face Valencia despite knee injury reports

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique is "ready" to face Valencia in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday.

Pique was reportedly set to miss up to a month of action due to a knee injury sustained during Sunday's LaLiga draw with Catalan rivals Espanyol, when he headed the equaliser in a fiery encounter.

The 31-year-old was criticised for putting his finger to his lips while celebrating in front of opposition fans, having previously drawn their ire for referring to the club as "Espanyol de Cornella".

Pique came through training on Wednesday and was subsequently named in the Barca squad to face Valencia at Mestalla.

The following day he posted a photo to social media with the caption "ready" to indicate he is prepared to feature for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Barca won the first leg at Camp Nou last week 1-0, Luis Suarez scoring a second-half winner to put the defending champions in control of the tie.