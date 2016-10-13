Pique reiterates desire to be Barcelona president

Gerard Pique has reiterated his desire to become Barcelona president following the conclusion of his playing career.

The defender, who has been at Camp Nou since 2008, first revealed his interest in the position back in 2014, and former midfielder Xavi has since teased that Pique's dream includes appointing him as head coach, Segio Busquets as assistant and Carles Puyol as sporting director.

Having announced his planned retirement from international football with Spain after the 2018 World Cup, Pique remains intent on fulfilling his grand ambition.

"Yes, when I say it it's true - I want to be president of the club," he told TV3. "It is the step that I would like to take when I retire.

"I don't see myself as a coach. I don't think I would enjoy it so much.

"As president I could do well for this club because it's what I love.

"When the playing career is finished, the step I would like to take is to be Barcelona president."

Pique has won six LaLiga titles and three Champions League finals during a glittering career with Barca.