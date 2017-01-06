Pique slams referee after Barca loss
Gerard Pique was unhappy with referee Fernandez Borbalan after Barcelona's loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique slammed the referee after his side's 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.
First-half goals from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams saw Bilbao, who would finish with nine men, claim their win at home in the last-16 first leg.
But Barca were denied a penalty to Neymar, while Aduriz was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off by referee Fernandez Borbalan.
Pique was furious and felt his team were perhaps denied two spot-kicks at San Mames on Thursday.
"I think it's a clear penalty [on Neymar]," he said, via Mundo Deportivo.
"I think mine with the goalkeeper is another penalty, but we know how this works."
Calling on improvement from referees, Pique added: "We want to play football and not roulette."
A second-half Lionel Messi goal leaves Barca in a decent position ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday.
Pique is confident his team can still advance to the quarter-finals, saying: "The result is a result which leaves the tie wide open so let's see.
"I hope it will be a great occasion at Camp Nou."
