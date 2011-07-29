Pique urges Barca patience over Fabregas bid

The Spaniard, a product of the fabled La Masia youth system, has long been linked with a move back to Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has repeatedly stated his intention to return to his boyhood club following a sixth successive season without silverware.

And speculation has intensified in recent weeks that a move could be back on the cards as the European champions look to lure their long-standing target back to Spain.

Pique, who has reaped the benefits following his own move back to Barcelona from Manchester United three years ago, feels the deal should be allowed to run its course.

“All signings have their due process. Some are easy, some are more complicated,” the Spaniard said.

“He is an important player for Arsenal so it is sensible that they are trying to keep him.

“There has been a lot of talk about this, which is normal. It is best to let the negotiations take their due course and see what happens.”

Pique, whose Barca side defeated former club United in the Champions League final, admits he is astonished by the length of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign at Old Trafford.

The Scot will celebrate his 25th anniversary as United manager in November and, in that period, has usurped Liverpool as the English games’ most successful side.

And the Spanish international has nothing but praise for his former boss ahead of the two sides' meeting in the USA on Saturday.

“I have never seen anything like this in Spain. It is unbelievable. I was with him for a few years and know why he is there,” he added.

“He is a great coach but he also treats the players really well. It is not only in terms of football. No matter what it is, he will be there for you.

“He has won so many titles and so many important things. All the Manchester United fans are really happy that he has stayed because they never won as much as they do now.

“Most of that is because of him and I hope he stays for many years yet.”



