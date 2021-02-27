Pirates seal Nedbank Cup progression with victory over Maritzburg

Orlando Pirates progressed to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup following a come from behind 3-1 victory over Maritzburg United on Saturday evening.

The MTN8 winners headed into the game looking to put to bed their inconsistent league form, while Maritzburg would have been hoping for a win over the Soweto giants to reignite their season.

Ernst Middendorp’s men started the game on the front foot and had an early opening with seven minutes gone as Richard Ofori parried Sibusiso Hlubi's shot into a dangerous area, Hlongwane looked to punce at the back post but Happy Jele made a crucial clearance.

Just a couple of minutes later and Ofori was forced into a mistake as he was dispossessed way out of his area by Hlongwane who in turned passed it to Thabiso Kutumela who put the ball into an empty net.

Hlongwane was proving a menace and almost double his side’s lead on the half-hour mark, but his looping header was tipped over the bar by Ofori.

The Sea Robbers looked to find the leveller but Maritzburg were proving capable of absorbing the pressure to see out the half.

Pirates came out renewed in the second half and managed to turn the game on its head with a couple of goals in the 56th and 57th minutes. First Kabelo Dlamini levelled matters for Josef Zinnbauer’s side as his powerful effort from the edge of the box was deflected into the Maritzburg goal. Then almost straight from the restart the ball was in the back of the net again as Linda Mntambo picked out Deon Hotto at the back post, leaving the Namibian with a tap-in.

Middendorp’s team tried to get back into the game but Pirates managed to kill off the game with a breakaway goal from Vincent Pule 12 minutes before full-time.