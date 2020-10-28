Pirates still winless after stalemate with Stellenbosch

Orlando Pirates are still without a win in the DSTV Premiership after a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch United on Wednesday evening.

Pirates came into the game looking for all three points following their opening day 1-1 draw with AmaZulu, while Stellenbosch were also held to a 1-1 draw in their opener against Swallows.

The Soweto giants handed a debut to Ghanaian shot-stopper Richard Ofori while Happy Jele was brought into the defence alongside Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Pirates looked to start on the front foot and after dominating the early possession they finally carved out a chance when Vincent Pule let fly but his tame effort was little trouble for the Maritzburg keeper.

It was the visitors who then had then next big opening as Robyn Johannes sent a cross to the far post for Nathan Sinkala, who headed over the crossbar with 25 minutes gone.

It was, though, Josef Zinnbauer’s who struck first as Ntsikelelo Nyauza bundled the ball home after a scramble in the box in the 33rd minute.

Pirates’ lead though did not last long as Sinkala got on the end of a cross to header home just 10 minutes later after Paseko Mako had given possession away cheaply.

1-1 at the break with the game firmly in the balance.

Zinnbauer made a triple change at the start of the second half Zakhele Lepasa, Thabiso Monyane and Terrence Dzvukamanja for Gabadinho Mhango, Kabelo Dlamini and Deon Hotto as the Sea Robbers looked for the lead.

The almost claimed that vital goal in the 67th minute with another corner but this time Nyauza was unable to steer his header on target from 10 yards out while Lepasa had a shot cleared off the line by Alan Robertson minutes later.

As much as both sides went in search for the winner it was not forthcoming and both had to settle for a point a piece.