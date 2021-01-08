Pirates to face Jwaneng Galaxy in final Caf Confed Cup preliminary round

Orlando Pirates were drawn against Jwaneng Galaxy in final round of Caf Confederation Cup play-offs after the draw took place on Friday afternoon in Cairo.

The Sea Robbers were handed a bye in the last round and were sent straight through to the final round ahead of the group stages after their opponents pulled out due to logistical challenges.

The Soweto giants will now face the Botswana Premier League champions, Jwaneng, who dropped down from the Champions League after a 5-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns over two legs.

Botola side RS Berkane, the reigning champions and highest-ranked team in the competition were the only team exempted from the draw while the only tie yet to be decided was Bloemfontein Celtic and River United.

However, should Celtic overturn their two-goal difference against the Nigerian Premier League side, they will face Enyimba.

Confederation Cup fixtures in full:

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa) or Rivers United (Nigeria)

Primeiro de Agosta (Angola) vs Namungo FC (Tanzania)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) vs ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs AS Kigali (Rwanda)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs US Monastir (Tunisia)

Nkana FC (Zambia) vs TAS Casablanca (Morocco)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Napsa Stars (Zambia)

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) vs Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Asante Kotoko (Ghana) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

Young Buffaloes (eSwatini) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunsia)

SONIDEP (Niger) vs Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Al Ahli (Libya) vs DC Motembe (DR Congo)

Stade Malien (Mali) vs JS Kabyile (Algeria)

RC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswane) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)