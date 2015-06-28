Pirlo in attendance for New York derby

Ahead of his anticipated move to New York City, Andrea Pirlo was in attendance to watch his prospective team-mates on Sunday.

Italy midfielder Pirlo has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS from Juventus.

And the 36-year-old was among the interested observers at Yankee Stadium for City's derby clash with the New York Red Bulls.

A tweet from MLS' official account showed Pirlo at the stadium, accompanied by the caption: "Andrea Pirlo in the house #NYCvNY".

Pirlo has won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons with Juventus, having joined the club from Milan in 2011.