Pirlo in attendance for New York derby
Andrea Pirlo was at Yankee Stadium for the weekend's derby between New York City - the club he is expected to join - and New York Red Bulls.
Ahead of his anticipated move to New York City, Andrea Pirlo was in attendance to watch his prospective team-mates on Sunday.
Italy midfielder Pirlo has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS from Juventus.
And the 36-year-old was among the interested observers at Yankee Stadium for City's derby clash with the New York Red Bulls.
A tweet from MLS' official account showed Pirlo at the stadium, accompanied by the caption: "Andrea Pirlo in the house #NYCvNY".
Pirlo has won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons with Juventus, having joined the club from Milan in 2011.
