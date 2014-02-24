Pirlo eager to extend Juventus contract

Pirlo, 34, comes out of contract at season's end and has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid and former club Milan.

The Italy international said he speaks to Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, but the playmaker wants to finish his career at Juve.

"We have spoken and we will meet again to discuss everything," Pirlo told La Stampa.

"We have a lot of matches to play and we must focus on them, but there are a lot of reasons to stay at Juventus. They are growing and here, it is possible to achieve your aims.

"Real Madrid? I've never spoken to them. I talk with Carlo Ancelotti, but we talk about other things. I feel good here."

Pirlo is against a return to Milan, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League twice, Serie A two times and several other cups.

"Would I go back to Milan? No, not now. I did what I had to do there," he said.

"I'm happy to be at Juve. I think that players don't have to go back to where they once did good things. I hope to remain here."