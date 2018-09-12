Pirlo may be set for shock return in Australia

Andrea Pirlo could be set for a shock playing return as Australian club Avondale chase the Italy great for a cup fixture.

Pirlo, 39, retired at the end of last year after a glittering career that included a World Cup title, six Serie A crowns with AC Milan and Juventus and two Champions League trophies.

But the superstar midfielder may be set for a return, with Victorian outfit Avondale looking to secure Pirlo for their FFA Cup quarter-final against Sydney FC on September 19.

The club confirmed to Omnisport they were "waiting to hear from Pirlo's management".

We’ll see you on Sep. 19 in the August 30, 2018

Even if they land Pirlo, Avondale will go into their meeting with A-League premiers Sydney as underdogs.

Pirlo, who made 116 appearances for Italy, finished his career at New York City, where he spent two and a half seasons.

In 2015, another Victorian club, Heidelberg United, signed Greece great Kostas Katsouranis for their FFA Cup quarter-final against Melbourne City, but suffered a 5-0 defeat.