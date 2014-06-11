Pirlo may end Italy career after World Cup

It was announced on Wednesday that the 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal to remain at Juventus until 2016.

However, in a press conference ahead of Italy's World Cup opener against England on Saturday, Pirlo explained that the Brazil showpiece is likely to mark his last major international tournament.

Pirlo was part of the Italy squad that were crowned world champions in 2006, but the playmaker believes it could be time to step aside and let some of the country's younger players take centre stage.

"As I already said, I am still thinking of retiring after this World Cup, as I have a certain age and it's only right to leave the field to the next generation coming through," he said.

"It would be pointless to continue.

"If I am needed, then there's no problem in coming back.

"If I come on international duty and don't play, then I'd get angry! It's perhaps better I stay home."