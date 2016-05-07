Pirlo wants fellow stars to follow him to MLS

New York City midfielder and Italy international Andrea Pirlo talked up MLS as he called on fellow stars to make the move to the United States.

Pirlo swapped Serie A for MLS last year, joining David Villa and Frank Lampard in New York, as well as Kaka, Didier Drogba, Steven Gerrard, Sebastian Giovinco, Robbie Keane and Giovani dos Santos in the league.

The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas have been linked with MLS, a competition the 36-year-old Pirlo lauded.

"I would absolutely recommend this experience [in America]," Pirlo told mlssocceritalia.com.

"It is fantastic and I am enjoying myself.

"Having said that there are some rules regarding wages which one has to respect, and so it will not be possible for everyone to come here, but without doubt playing in the MLS is a good thing."

Since arriving from Italian champions Juventus, Pirlo has made 20 appearances for New York, who are now coached by former France international Patrick Vieira.

Under Vieira this season, New York have won two of their opening nine games to sit seventh in the Eastern Conference.