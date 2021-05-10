Pitso announce 25-man squad for Cairo derby against Zamalek

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his 25-man squad for their Cairo derby game against Zamalek SC in the Egyptian Premier League on Monday evening.

The Red Eagles will be full of confident heading into the Cairo derby after they returned to winning way following their 2-1 victory over Al Littihad last Thursday.

Mosimane's side will now have the chance to close the gap on the current log leaders to just a point if they can secure maximum points against Zamalek today.

Here is Pitso Mosimane's 25-man squad for the game:

Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Ramadan Beckham, Mahmoud Metwally, Badr Benoun, Mahmoud Wahid, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Walid Soliman, Aliou Dieng, Ahmed Nabil Koka, Amr El Soulia, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Hussien El Shahat, Walter Bwalya, Akram Tawfik, Taher Mohamed Taher, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Salah Mohsen, Mahmoud Kahraba.