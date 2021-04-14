Pitso announces 20-man squad to face Al Nasr

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his 20-man squad for their upcoming match against Al Nasr SC in the Egyptian Cup round of 32.

A positive for Mosimane is that Mahmoud Kahraba has made a return to the Al Ahly squad in the team’s preparations for the clash against the Second Division side.

However, Ahly are currently having a hard time due to injuries and suspensions as skipper Mohamed El-Shennawy will miss the clash after testing positive for Covid-19, while Hussein El Shahat has also been ruled out due to suspension.

Meanwhile, the likes of Mohamed Hany, Junior Ajayi, Ayman Ashraf, and Hamdi Fathi are absent due to injuries.

The two teams are set to square off Alexandria on Wednesday with the winner set to face ENPPI in the round of 16.

Here is Pitso Mosimane's 20-man squad for the game:

Goalkeepers: Ali Lotfi, Mostafa Shobeir.

Defenders: Ahmed Ramadan 'Beckham', Badr Benoun, Saad Samir, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Hossam.

Midfielders: Kahraba, Walid Soliman, Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Magdy 'Afsha', Nasser Maher, Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Nabil 'Koka', Abdulrahman Ashraf.

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Walter Bwalya, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen.