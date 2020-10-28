Pitso calls up six youngsters to train with first team

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has given six academy products the chance to gain more experience by training with the first team.

Mohamed Hossam, Fares Tarek, Ahmed Mohamed Abdelqader, Abdelrahman Ashraf, Ahmed Sayed Abdelnaby, and Ahmed Nabil have all earned the chance to train with Mosimane’s senior team.

Mosimane wants to give the youngsters more experience in the first team as they are yet to made their first team debut for the club.

The Red Devils confirmed the news on their official website, which reads: ‘Six of Al Ahly academy gems have joined our first-team training on Tuesday under the command of our coach Pitso Mosimane, who called them to be joined to give them more experience.

‘Our youngsters are Mohamed Hossam, Fares Tarek, Ahmed Mohamed Abdelqader, Abdelrahman Ashraf, Ahmed Sayed Abdelnaby, and Ahmed Nabil.

‘None of these players have yet made their first-team debut, as they are seeking to impress Mosimane to get their chance.’