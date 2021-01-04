Pitso: I'm not looking for excuses

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he will not make any excuses after dropping their first points against Wadi Degla SC in the Egyptian Premier League.

The Red Eagles were unable to make it four consecutive wins from their first four games of the new campaign after playing out to a goalless draw against Wadi Degla on Friday.

Ahly have now lost their place at the summit of the league table to El Gouna and have dropped down to second place level on 10 points with Zamalek in third, one point behind the current log leaders.

Mosimane admits that his side had several opportunities to put the game to bed in the first half but a lack of composure in the final third to put away their chances.

'We didn’t perform well in the final third in today’s game, as we failed to score from the chances that we had,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'We faced a team that knows how to build up from their defense. Moreover, I believe that their goalkeeper Mohamed Abdel Monsef is the man of the match.

'Our team currently has 11 players who are either injured or have tested positive for COVID-19. However, I am not looking for excuses but I was forced to change the formation and play with 4-2-3-1.

'Missing those players, made me look for alternatives; Al Ahly lost two points yet I learned how the rest of the players will perform when we have injuries.

'It is important to have more than one player in the same position with the same quality. With every COVID-19 test, I ask myself who will be left out from the team’s squad due to testing positive for COVID-19.

'Salah Mohsen is a young player who is very fast and has a lot of strength. I always give him advice in order for him to adapt to the team’s playing style.

'Our new player Walter Bwalya will be a great addition to us and he will be a solution to all these absences that we have in the team,' Mosimane concluded.