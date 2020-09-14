Pitso Mosimane : I’m happy we won but the PSL title is bigger

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was delighted to have won the Nedbank Cup title but insists the Absa Premiership title is a bigger accomplishment.

The Brazilians were crowned Nedbank Cup champions after claiming a 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Orlando Stadium through a late goal from Gaston Sirino.

Sundowns’ triumph in the Nedbank Cup saw the Tshwane side clinch the season treble, having already lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup and most recently the Absa Premiership title.

‘It was really a tough game for us. I think Denis [Onyango] saved us, two chances in the first-half and the second-half but the game came out exactly the way we expected because of the pattern that they play,’ Mosimane told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘We had to frustrate them on that, not giving [Victor] Letsoalo and [Ndumiso] Mabena enough chance, then they resorted to long balls because they want to use the quick players, Potsane and them.

‘Gaston [Sirino] can score difficult goals sometimes. I mean easy ones, in the first-half there he could have walked [it in] to be honest but ja treble, why not.

‘I’m happy, we have won but the league [title] is bigger, okay I’m not saying Nedbank [Cup] is small but I’m saying it’s a 30-game thing. What can I say, we’ve got the cup thank you.

‘I wanted to take the captain [Hlompho Kekana] out because I thought the legs were no longer there. I spoke to him and said, “I want to take you out’ but I was afraid that I will take the leadership out of the team”.’

We have to thank the players, we have to thank the yellow nation, we have to thank the board and the president of the club Dr Patrice Motsepe and our families who have been supporting us. Three months in the bubble is not easy but it’s worth it when you have to win the last two cups in the bubble.’