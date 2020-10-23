Pitso's Al Ahly advance to Caf Champions League final

Pitso Mosimane has reached the Caf Champions League final for the second time after guiding Al Ahly to a comfortable 5-1 aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca on Friday evening, writes DYLAN APPOLIS.

Mosimane made one change to his side that secure a 2-0 victory over Wydad in the first leg as Ahmed Fathi was roped into the squad in place of Ali Maaloul.

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start after Marwan Mohsem combined well with Amr Al-Sulaya to calmly slot the ball into the back of the net for the opening goal. However, the goal as initially ruled out for offside but was given after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

GOAL! ⚽@AlAhly's Marwan Mohsen scores and extends his side's aggregate lead to 3-0 #TotalCAFCL | #ASCWAC pic.twitter.com/kpgQKs07Q5October 23, 2020

Hussein El Shahat then doubled Ahly's lead in the 26th minute when he found the bottom corner with a neat finish after being set up by Aliou Dieng.

GOAL! ⚽A well taken finish from Hussein El Shahat!4-0 on aggregate#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/o91WCfOhB3October 23, 2020

At the other end, Wydad continued to press forward in search of a goal in the closing stages of the first half but Al Ahly held on to their two-goal lead as the game went into the half time interval.

The second half got off to a slow start with Mosimane's side seeing more possession of the ball, while the visitors struggled to get back into the game.

Yasser Ibrahim then made it 3-0 to the home side in the 59th minutes when he guided his glancing header past Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Tangouti to make it 5-0 on aggregate.

GOAL! The third of the match for @AlAhly is secured by Yasser Ibrahim.#TotalCAFCL | #ASCWAC pic.twitter.com/w5csQWQWJFOctober 23, 2020

Mosimane made a double change midway through the second half as Walid Soliman and Ahmed El Sheikh came on to replace Oluwafemi Ajayi and El Shahat, respectively.

Wydad eventually managed to pull a goal back with eight minutes left to play when substitute Zouheir El Moutaraji unleashed a strike from outside the box to find the back on the net, although it proved to be a consolation goal as Al Ahly held on to their commanding 5-1 aggregate lead until the final whistle to progress to the finals of the continental competition.