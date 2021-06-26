Pitso's Al Ahly set up CCL final against Chiefs

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side will face Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League final after securing a 4-0 aggregate victory over Esperance in the semi-finals.

Goals from Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif and Hussein El Shahat saw the Red Eagles secure their place in the final after making lightweight of 10-men Esperance.

Esperance showed their intent early in the opening exchanges of the game but found to hard to break down the Red Devils defence.

The visitors should've broken the deadlock just before the half hour mark but Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy made a save in the bottom corner to keep out Abdelraouf Benguit's low strike.

Ahly were awarded a penalty in the 33rd minute after IIyes Chetti brought down Taher Mohamed inside the box following Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, leading to Chetti being shown his marching orders.

Ali Maaloul then stepped up and made no mistake to slot home the spot kick to make it 1-0 as the game went into half time break.

Mosimane opted to bring on fresh legs at the restart as Mohamed was taken off and replaced by Hussein El Shahat.

The Egyptian giants then doubled their lead just after the hour-mark when Mohamed Sherif fired the ball past Esperance goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifa after latching on to a pass by Afsha.

The home side then put the match to bed a few minutes later when substitute El Shahat lobbed the ball over Ben Cherifa to add a third goal.

Ahly managed to hold on to their 4-0 aggregate victory over Esperance to book their place in the finals of the competitions as they continue to defend their title.