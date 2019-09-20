Pittman not ready for Livingston return

Livingston midfielder Scott Pittman is back running after injury but Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership visit of Aberdeen is likely to come too soon for him.

Ricki Lamie is hoping to be fit after getting through 80 minutes on his return from a knock against Rangers last week while Lyndon Dykes is suspended following his red card.

Livingston have no other players back in training – skipper Alan Lithgow missed the defeat by Gers and Craig Sibbald, Hakeem Odoffin and Lee Miller have been out for several weeks.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has a clutch of players missing.

Funso Ojo is out for three months with hamstring problems and Craig Bryson is out for a month with an ankle problem.

The midfield duo join forward Scott Wright, ruled out for the season with a knee injury, on the sidelines while midfielder Stephen Gleeson and centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor are still out.

Provisional Livingston squad: Stewart, Devlin, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Savane, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Erskine, Stobbs, Souda, Tiffoney, Pepe, Henderson, Robinson, Sarkic.

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, Devlin, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Ferguson, Cosgrove, McLennan, Main, Wilson, Anderson, Campbell, Cerny.