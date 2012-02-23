Pizarro enjoying life at Man City

The Chilean international turned in a fine cameo performance during City’s 4-0 hammering of defending Europa League champions Porto on Wednesday evening, capping off his impressive display with a goal.

Thirty-two-year-old Pizarro, on loan from AS Roma for the remainder of the season, also managed to set up David Silva’s strike, despite coming on with just 10 minutes remaining.

And the deep-lying playmaker says he is enjoying his time at the Etihad Stadium even though he was making just his second appearance for the Citizens following his move.

"I am happy because it was an important game," he told the club's official website.

"There are games when everything goes well and this was one of those games. It went well for me and also for the team.

"The team have been excellent, they have made me very welcome and Manchester has also been fantastic, so everything is going well. The fans have made me feel very welcome, I had that feeling straight away when I started.

"I know that I can also contribute to them so both parties are very happy."

City manager Roberto Mancini, who managed Pizarro during their time together with Inter Milan, believes the midfielder will become an instrumental member of the team as they push for domestic and European glory.

"I am happy for him, for Pizarro," Mancini said. "I think he is a high-quality player and he could be a good option for us in the next two months."