Pizzi confirms Bravo hip blow

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi confirmed goalkeeper Claudio Bravo suffered a hip injury in his team's 0-0 draw against Colombia.

Manchester City shot-stopper Bravo came off in the second half of the World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla on Thursday.

In a further worry for Chile, midfielder Arturo Vidal was substituted late on.

Pizzi confirmed the injuries, adding that Vidal had been carrying a knock picked up in the win over Peru last month.

"Claudio was a blow to the hip," he told a news conference.

"Arturo has a problem from the match against Peru, but he forgets it and gives everything."

Pizzi was pleased to come away with a draw, lifting Chile onto 17 points in CONMEBOL qualifying.

"The context in which we got this point is very important," he said.

"I am very satisfied and happy because we foresaw what could happen."

Chile are next in action at home to Uruguay on Tuesday.