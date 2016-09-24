Pjaca not Morata - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri played down comparisons between Marko Pjaca and Alvaro Morata, but is pleased with the Croatian's progress.

Pjaca, 21, said he wanted to become "the new Morata," who starred for Juve before returning to Real Madrid ahead of this season.

The Croatia international has made five appearances – all off the bench – for the club this season

Allegri, however, talked down the comparisons to Morata, saying Pjaca lacked the same level of experience.

"He is a young player coming from Dinamo Zagreb," he said.

"He was playing in a league with not too many tactical attentions, whereas Morata arrived from a completely different context.

"He played for Real Madrid. He got experience in the Champions League. He was training with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Gareth] Bale, [Karim] Benzema, [Toni] Kroos.

"It is a different scenario in comparison with Pjaca. Pjaca is improving a lot and I am happy."

Juve are top of the Serie A by a point ahead of visiting Palermo on Saturday.