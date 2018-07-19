Pjanic hails Ronaldo arrival but refuses to confirm Juve future
While happy to praise Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer, Miralem Pjanic was less talkative regarding his own future at Juventus.
Miralem Pjanic described Cristiano Ronaldo's signing as a "huge coup" but the Juventus midfielder refused to confirm his future with the Italian champions amid links with Chelsea.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo swapped three-time reigning European champions Real Madrid for Juve in a sensational €112million deal.
The 33-year-old – Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer – signed a four-year contract with the Serie A giants.
Asked about new team-mate Ronaldo, Pjanic told Sky Sport Italia: "He's a huge coup, a great player."
However, Pjanic's future in Turin is far from certain as new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri reportedly tries to lure the Bosnia-Herzegovina international to Stamford Bridge.
According to speculation, Chelsea have been discussing the possibility of signing Juve pair Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain.
Pjanic – who arrived from Roma in 2016 – has now emerged as a possible target for Chelsea as Sarri seeks another central midfielder in London.
As he left a restaurant on Wednesday, Pjanic was quizzed on his future with Juve and the 28-year-old replied, "have a good evening" before driving away in his car.
Juve have already signed Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Emre Can and Mattia Perin, while Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to the club.
