Pjanic reveals Zidane inspiration
Zinedine Zidane was a source of inspiration for a young Miralem Pjanic, who says he tried to mould himself on the Frenchman.
Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic was inspired to play football by former France international Zinedine Zidane.
The Bosnian is doing his part to aid Roma's challenge for the Serie A title this season, having scored seven goals in 13 top-flight appearances.
Zidane claimed two Scudetti during his time at Juventus and the 25-year-old says the Frenchman played a massive role in shaping the type of player he has become.
"Zidane made me want to be a footballer when I was younger. I liked the style of his football, how he played the game," Pjanic told Roma's official website.
"He was, for me, the best player I ever saw. He had a lot of elegance and grace – I just liked watching him play.
"Did I try and emulate him? Of course, he played the same position as me, so I would watch his plays all the time and try to do some of the skills that he would do on the field."
