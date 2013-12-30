Pjanic: Unbeaten Roma not afraid of Juventus

Unbeaten Roma, who started the season by winning 10 consecutive league games, now sit five points behind leaders Juventus after drawing five of their last seven outings.

Despite Roma's strong season, Juve - seeking their third consecutive Scudetto - will head into the encounter as favourites having won their last nine top-flight matches.

However, Bosnian midfielder Pjanic insists that Rudi Garcia's side are full of confidence ahead of their trip to Turin.

"Juventus are a very strong team," Pjanic said in quotes reported by Gazetta dello Sport. "But we are not afraid of them.

"We know we are on a par with any opponent in the league, but have to be on top of our game to beat Juve.

"It's going to be a great game for sure. But we're determined to bring home some valuable points."