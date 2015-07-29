Platini is bad for FIFA - Prince Ali

Michel Platini would not change the culture of corruption at FIFA if he were elected president, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein has warned.

Prince Ali ran unsuccessfully against Sepp Blatter at May's presidential elections, but is in the frame once again following the Swiss' decision to step down in the face of intense scrutiny into the practices at world football's governing body.

Blatter's decision to leave his role followed the indictment of 14 individuals, including nine past and present FIFA officials, on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption.

Platini was elected to FIFA's Executive Committee in 2002 and has been UEFA president since 2007, and Prince Ali says little will change if the Frenchman assumes office.

"Platini is not good for FIFA," a widely distributed statement from Prince Ali read. "Football's fans and players deserve better.

"FIFA is engulfed in scandal. We must stop doing business as usual. The practice of back-room, under-the-table deals must end.

"I believe that the voices of the individual football federations must be heard. In the coming week, I will be consulting with them about what is in the best interests of football.

"What is clear is that FIFA needs new, independent leadership, untainted by the practices of the past."