Platini expected to launch FIFA presidency bid

Michel Platini is expected to confirm his intention to run for the FIFA presidency this week.

The former France and Juventus midfielder was appointed president of UEFA in 2007, succeeding Lennart Johansson.

With current FIFA chief Sepp Blatter announcing last month that he will step down from the role next year, speculation has been rife that Platini will be first in line to replace the Swiss.

Reports on Tuesday emerged that Platini has gained the support of Europe, South America (CONMEBOL), North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) and Asia (AFC), with the election date set for February 26.

Liberia Football Association chairman Musa Bility has also thrown his hat into the ring for the post, claiming he is the favourite with the backing of the African continent behind him.

Blatter, who has been in charge of the world game's governing body since 1998, opted to resign in the face of a damaging corruption scandal which has engulfed FIFA.

No accusations of any wrongdoing have been made towards Blatter, but the 79-year-old announced his intention to vacate the role in June, with reports suggesting Platini could confirm his candidacy as early as Wednesday.