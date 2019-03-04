Play with a calm head, McInnes warns Dons players ahead of Rangers clash

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has cautioned his players against losing the head against Rangers.

The Dons had Scott McKenna sent off during a 4-2 loss to the Light Blues last month after the defender retaliated to being kicked by Alfredo Morelos.

The red card hampered Aberdeen’s chances of getting back in the game before Jermain Defoe netted a late clincher.

Given Morelos was sent off for the initial indiscretion, McInnes was asked whether it would be crucial to keep 11 men on the pitch.

“It’s ifs and buts, but it’s a reminder to all my players that they’ve got an obligation and responsibility on the pitch,” he said.

“The game can be difficult to referee and the game can be full of aggression and the supporters demand that. But we’ve got to be careful.

“We sound like a broken record for this fixture, but you’ve got to keep your composure.

“Play with the fire in the belly that the game needs, but also play with your head and a calmness.”

McInnes insisted the game plan was more simple than stopping Morelos.

“Rangers have got some fantastic players and they’ve got players in good form at the minute.

“I’ve said it before Morelos is their star player. He’s got 28 goals in all competitions and there’s no doubting the boy’s a very good footballer.

“He’s the one that can make the difference for them in tight games, but they’ve also got more than that and it would be wrong to suggest that, but it would also be wrong to not highlight how good a player the boy is.”