Player of the year Stuart Dallas signs new contract at Leeds

Stuart Dallas has signed a new three-year deal with Leeds, the Premier League club have announced.

The Northern Ireland international, who secured a clean sweep at the club’s player of the year awards last season, is now under contract at Elland Road until 2024.

He started every game in Leeds’ return to the top flight last season, as the club finished in ninth position.

✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce Stuart Dallas has today agreed a new three-year deal— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 2, 2021 See more

Dallas, 30, joined the Whites from Brentford in 2015.

He has so far made 229 appearances for the Yorkshire club, as well as winning 56 caps for his country.

“This is home for me, I’ve always said it’s where I want to be,” Dallas said.”The fans took me in as one of their own and I felt that special connection with them.”