Players summoned in La Liga match-fixing probe

Zaragoza won the match - played in the last round of the season - 2-1, a result that kept them in the top flight.

Gabi Fernandez, now captain of champions Atletico Madrid, scored both of Zaragoza's goals in the fixture.

The match had been flagged as one of nine being investigated when president of the Spanish league - Javier Tebas - included it on a list of suspect results in June last year.

And a Spanish state prosecutor has now summoned players as the investigation continues.

Levante said in a brief statement on the club's official website that they were "completely oblivious to such proceedings and unaware of their development."

The club also said they were "fully available... to assist in any way."

Zaragoza added they would "assist in all matters".

Zaragoza now play in the Spanish second-tier while Levante sit 17th in the La Liga table.