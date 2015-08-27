Pocehttino quiet on Berahino bids

Mourichio Pochettino is looking forward to the transfer window closing, but reiterated his desire to add at least one more player to bring balance to Tottenham's squad.

Spurs have seen two bids for West Brom's Saido Berahino rejected, despite the striker having handed in a transfer request at The Hawthorns, while Bayer Leverkusen winger Son Heung-min is also reportedly on the London club's radar.

With back-up to Harry Kane lacking in Pochettino's squad, the White Hart Lane boss is keen to add another striker to his squad before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

"I am focusing my time on trying to improve the team, and on Saturday's game against Everton and starting to win games," he said.

"There are a lot of rumours with us and different players, so I am happy there are only five days left so we can focus on the football.

"We are still looking for maybe one player more – a striker – and this is what we need to provide the squad with the right balance to compete all season, and we're working hard for that.

"We have different targets, but I cannot manage the rumours that are in the media, but I never speak about them unless they are my player."

The Argentine also remained coy when asked about the possibility of Erik Lamela leaving White Hart Lane to return to Italy with Inter.

"Erik has said nothing to me [about a move]," Pochettino said.

"Today he was happy and trained well, so at the moment I expect he will stay, but you don't know for sure because this is football."