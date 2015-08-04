Pochettino backs Kane to be among world's best

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane has the potential to become one of the best strikers in the world.

The Spurs youth product enjoyed a breakthrough season last term - scoring 31 goals in 51 appearances - and saw his form rewarded with a call-up to the England squad.

Kane marked his international debut with a goal against Lithuania in March and, amid reported interest from Manchester United, will be tasked with leading Spurs' forward line this term.

"Harry can manage this pressure," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Audi Cup clash with Real Madrid in Munich.

"He is young, but he is very mature. He is in a very good way to become one of the best strikers in the world.

"Harry’s excited to start the season with us. Any doubts about his commitment are gone, he is delighted to stay with Tottenham. He is a big supporter of the club.

"I think he is very happy and we are very happy he is with us."

Alongside Kane, Ryan Mason and Nabil Bentaleb also showed their potential under Pochettino last time out as Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League.

"I think that we have very ambitious players now, the younger ones in the group, like Harry Kane. We need to keep this mentality," the former Southampton boss added.

"We try to build a tough and very strong group for the next few years to try and achieve important things.

"I think for the younger players like Harry, Nabil Bentaleb and Ryan Mason, we need to try to get them to show better qualities than they showed last season.

"They have more experience now, having played a whole season in the Premier League. We hope they show better quality than they did last season."