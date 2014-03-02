Pochettino backs Liverpool for the title

Liverpool claimed a 3-0 victory at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday to move up to second in the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea.

Brendan Rodgers' men are now unbeaten in nine top-flight matches, winning the last four, and the Anfield outfit are also the league's top scorers with 73 goals.

And, having seen goals from Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard down his side, Pochettino is in no doubt Liverpool can claim a maiden Premier League title.

"Yes I think they're a definite candidate to win the league," he said. "They have the right players to mount a very good challenge to win the league."

Suarez took his Premier League goal tally for the season to 24 with the opener on Saturday, ending a five-match scoreless run, and Pochettino rates him among the world's leading players.

The Argentinian said: "He's one of the best in the world, that's clear.

"He's one of the best strikers in the world and he's definitely been showing that throughout this entire season.

"He's been showing that skill, that quality that makes him one the best in the world that's for sure."