Pochettino confident goals will come

Rickie Lambert is in the only forward at the club to find the net in the league this season - defender Jose Fonte grabbed the other goal - but Pochettino is not concerned.

The lack of firepower was evident in last Sunday's goalless draw against West Ham as Southampton made it five points from their first four games.

Pochettino is not pushing the panic button just yet and is confident that Lambert, club-record signing Daniel Pablo Osvaldo and Jay Rodriguez will soon come good in front of goal.

"So far (this season) we could be doing better," he said. "But the Premier League is a very tough competition.

"We're still building the team.

"We have players who can score goals. I'm happy that we've created many chances, so the goals will come."

Southampton travel to table-topping Liverpool on Saturday and the 41-year-old is expecting a tough test at Anfield.

"Liverpool are a very powerful side," he added. "Anfield is a great stadium to play in, so it'll be a great place to try to get three points.

"We're aware that Daniel Sturridge is a threat, but our main concern is blocking the balls that feed him."

Pochettino confirmed that England Under-21 defender Luke Shaw will be fit for the game, but revealed Danny Fox (ankle) and Tadanari Lee (lack of fitness) are both doubtful.