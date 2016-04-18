Pochettino dreaming of Tottenham title after Stoke rout

Mauricio Pochettino continues to dream of Premier League glory following Tottenham's 4-0 win over Stoke City on Monday.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli each netted twice at the Britannia Stadium to help Spurs to an impressive away victory, closing the gap to leaders Leicester City to five points with just four games left.

Pochettino was proud of his side's display and is desperate to keep on putting pressure on Claudio Ranieri's men.

"It was a great game and I'm very pleased with the performance," the Tottenham boss told Sky Sports.

"We're still fighting. Our dream is to fight and to put pressure on Leicester and the performance and the result was fantastic.

"I feel very proud. Stoke wanted to win the game and we showed personality and character. Maybe this is one of the performances that you feel most proud of because of the character to cope with the pressure.

"We showed hunger and passion. I have a squad of players who feel passion about the game. They deserve praise and credit for their season."

Tottenham, who are now the leading scorers in the top flight, host West Brom next Monday.