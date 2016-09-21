Pochettino: Edwards reminds me of Messi

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reminded of a young Lionel Messi when he watches teenager Marcus Edwards.

Edwards, 17, is set to be given his first-team chance when Spurs host Gillingham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Pochettino praised the England youth international, a left-footed attacking midfielder, who he says reminds him of Barcelona and Argentina great Messi.

"The qualities - it's only looks, his body and the way that he plays - remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi," he told UK media.

"He's small, he's left-footed, I remember a little bit [Erik] Lamela when he was at River Plate, remember he had long hair, when he was 14, 15 years old, there is a lot of videos on YouTube that you can see, that he took the ball, didn't give a pass and shot straight away."

Pochettino believes Edwards has the potential to be a star, but warned the teenager he still had work to do.

"He is a very good prospect and, potentially, he can be a top player but we need to be patient and tell him that he has a lot of talent, enough talent to be a top player, a great player, but now it's how he builds his future – that's very important," the Argentinean said.

"It's our responsibility to tell him."