Pochettino: Edwards reminds me of Messi
Marcus Edwards reminds Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino of a young Lionel Messi in huge praise for the teenager.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reminded of a young Lionel Messi when he watches teenager Marcus Edwards.
Edwards, 17, is set to be given his first-team chance when Spurs host Gillingham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Pochettino praised the England youth international, a left-footed attacking midfielder, who he says reminds him of Barcelona and Argentina great Messi.
"The qualities - it's only looks, his body and the way that he plays - remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi," he told UK media.
"He's small, he's left-footed, I remember a little bit [Erik] Lamela when he was at River Plate, remember he had long hair, when he was 14, 15 years old, there is a lot of videos on YouTube that you can see, that he took the ball, didn't give a pass and shot straight away."
Pochettino believes Edwards has the potential to be a star, but warned the teenager he still had work to do.
"He is a very good prospect and, potentially, he can be a top player but we need to be patient and tell him that he has a lot of talent, enough talent to be a top player, a great player, but now it's how he builds his future – that's very important," the Argentinean said.
"It's our responsibility to tell him."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.