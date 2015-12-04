Pochettino eyeing new Tottenham striker

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is looking to bring another striker to White Hart Lane to provide support to Harry Kane.

Kane has hit form after a slow start to the campaign, scoring nine goals in his last seven matches for Tottenham in all competitions.

Pochettino was linked with a number of attackers before the transfer window shut in September, eventually recruiting Son Heung-min and Clinton Njie to bolster his front-line.

However, the Argentine coach remains eager to bring in a more natural centre forward to help his England international.

"We have offensive players who can play like Harry," Pochettino said.

"There is Sonny or [Nacer] Chadli or Clinton – they can play like a striker. But I recognise they are not specific strikers, so maybe we work to try to find such a player we can add in the next transfer window or in the summer. We are trying to follow players now but it is very difficult.

"What is most important is that we do not rock the balance of the team. It is important we find someone who is very specific.

"For me, always, you want to find a striker that scores a lot of goals and who has good physical condition, good characteristics, who can press, work hard and is a nice guy, too."

Saido Berahino was the closest to signing terms of all Tottenham's transfer targets.

Ahead of Tottenham's upcoming clash against West Brom on Saturday, Pochettino believes the 22-year-old Englishman could find extra motivation to produce a strong performance.

"You never know because it is impossible to be in that player's mind," he said.

"In football, you need to have big motivation in every game. We are very focused on our team and we know the way we want to play.

"West Brom have a lot of good players. You can't be more worried about some players because of rumours or what happened in the summer."