Pochettino, Forster win February Premier League awards
The Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards for February have gone to Fraser Forster and Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been named Premier League Manager of the Month after guiding his side to four successive top-flight wins in February.
Victories over Watford, Swansea City, Norwich City and a hugely impressive 2-1 win away to Manchester City kept alive Spurs' hopes of a first top-flight title since 1961.
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster picked up the Player of the Month prize after his exceptional form since returning from a serious knee injury.
Forster kept three clean sheets – including away to Arsenal – to set a new club record of 708 minutes without conceding.
"It's well deserved. He had great performances when he came back," manager Ronald Koeman told the club's official website. "We had a great month."
