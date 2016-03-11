Pochettino, Forster win February Premier League awards

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been named Premier League Manager of the Month after guiding his side to four successive top-flight wins in February.

Victories over Watford, Swansea City, Norwich City and a hugely impressive 2-1 win away to Manchester City kept alive Spurs' hopes of a first top-flight title since 1961.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster picked up the Player of the Month prize after his exceptional form since returning from a serious knee injury.

Forster kept three clean sheets – including away to Arsenal – to set a new club record of 708 minutes without conceding.

"It's well deserved. He had great performances when he came back," manager Ronald Koeman told the club's official website. "We had a great month."