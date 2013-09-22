Pochettino hails new Saints arrivals

After seeing Dejan Lovren, a close-season arrival from Lyon, head home the winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Liverpool, Pochettino heaped praise on the centre-half and his fellow newcomers.

"We're pleased for Lovren and his goal," he said.

"We followed him for a while and knew of his quality and we knew he could adapt to this league.

"Our other signings Victor Wanyama and (Pablo) Daniel Osvaldo have settled very well, so we're pleased with those signings."

The triumph, Southampton's first since the opening day, moves them up to sixth in the table.

Next up for Pochettino's men is the visit of Championship side Bristol City in the League Cup, before they wecome Crystal Palace in the Premier League.