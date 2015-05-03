Pochettino: Hart heroics the difference

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino was left to rue a "brilliant" goalkeeping display by Joe Hart and yet another Sergio Aguero goal after Manchester City ran out 1-0 winners at White Hart Lane.

City were dethroned as Premier League champions when Chelsea beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge to secure the title, but Manuel Pellegrini's side responded later on Sunday by securing a victory that enhanced their chances of finishing second.

Defeat for Tottenham means they are all almost certain to miss out on a UEFA Champions League spot, as they are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.

Hart made a string of saves to thwart the London club and Aguero's 28th goal of the season - his eighth in his last four games against Tottenham - proved to be the difference, much to Pochettino's frustration.

He told the BBC: "I feel proud of our players. The performance was very good and we deserved much more. But the effort was brilliant.

"We had three or four chances in the first five minutes, but when you play Manchester City, you need to score when you get those chances.

"Joe Hart was brilliant. He was the man of the match, and the difference between the teams.

"We had a chance to score from a corner, and there was a good counter-attack from City and finish from Aguero. Our mentality is to attack the opposing goals. I think we were a little unlucky.

"Aguero is a brilliant player. The chance that he had, he scored. But we are disappointed."