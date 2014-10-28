Pochettino: Kane has long future at Tottenham

Kane won admirers after scoring a hat-trick in Spurs' 5-1 UEFA Europa League demolition of Asteras Tripolis last Thursday, with some questioning why the striker does not get more first-team opportunities.

However, Pochettino says Kane is an important part of his squad and could be given another chance to shine when Tottenham host Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

"Harry is a very important player and I am sure he will stay with us for a long time," said Pochettino.

"I am head coach and I have to make decisions on selection. I have to analyse the situation and pick different players.

"Harry shares a position with other players in the squad and all the players have the opportunity to play and to show themselves.

"There will be many changes and maybe Harry will be in the first 11."